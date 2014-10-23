BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 23 Genticel SA :
* Says not to recognise yet any revenue from operations
* Says net treasury as of Sept. 30 is 35.2 million euros versus 36.9 million euros as of June 30 Source text: bit.ly/1D2mlxw Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 10 percent passive stake in Kadmon Holdings Inc, as of March 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Unitedhealth group announces extension of exchange offer to acquire surgical care affiliates, inc.
* Pulmatrix- issuance, sale of up to $11 million of co's shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share from time to time in at-the-market public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: