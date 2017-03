BRIEF-GUB Wagniskapital: supervisory boards advise on merger of two GUB public companies

* Said on Monday at meetings of the Supervisory Boards of GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA and GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH & Co. KGaA, together with the personally liable shareholder, the possibilities of a fundamental structural change including a merger of the two companies were discussed