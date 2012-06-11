(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Charmian Kok and Farah Master
June 8 Malaysia's Genting Berhad sits
on more cash than any other gaming operator in the world, yet it
is raising additional billions on the debt market, fueling
speculation that its stake purchase in Australia's Echo
Entertainment is just the beginning of an acquisition
spree.
Genting, competing with Las Vegas Sands and MGM
Resorts to dominate the Asian casino market, may target
assets in Japan, South Korea and Mongolia, analysts said.
Of those markets, Japan may be the most attractive,
according to Michael Paladino, a New York-based gaming analyst
at Fitch Ratings.
"It could have the potential to be a larger scale
(development) because of the size of the economy and the fact
that it is a destination in itself, more so than other markets,"
Paladino said.
With limited growth at home and a lagging share price,
Asia's second-largest gaming group by market capitalisation is
looking to expand its global footprint.
The company, best known for its Genting Highlands casino
complex near Kuala Lumpur and Singapore's Resorts World at
Sentosa, has invested in the Philippines and Vietnam after
missing out on a concession in Macau more than a decade ago.
Genting Berhad is the investment holding company of the
Genting Group, which comprises listed companies such as Genting
Singapore, Genting Plantations and Genting
Malaysia.
Genting Singapore said on Friday it had acquired a small
stake in Echo, sparking talk of a takeover of the $3 billion
Australia casino firm.
CASH-RICH
Genting Berhad was sitting on 17.4 billion ringgit ($5.51
billion) in cash and equivalents as of the end of March, so it
could conceivably pay for a deal of that size without borrowing.
Last month, Genting said it got approval to raise $636
million through a 20-year bond programme, after Genting
Singapore raised a total of S$2.3 billion through perpetual
securities in March and April.
Still, the company's debt financing is more manageable
compared to its peers. Genting Berhad's debt-to-equity ratio was
0.57 versus 1.12 for Las Vegas Sands and 2.27 for MGM Resorts,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
"It is in Genting's interest to speed up the acquisition
process," said Loke Wei Wern, an analyst with CIMB Research.
"They are paying out interest on their loans and that's quite a
lot of money."
Although Genting's casino properties in Malaysia and
Singapore are highly profitable, growth is limited compared with
the booming global gaming industry, putting the company under
pressure to seek out more promising options.
Genting's shares have fallen about 13 percent so far this
year, compared with a 0.6 percent gain in the Thomson Reuters
Asia Pacific Casinos & Gaming Index.
In Singapore, the government restricts casinos from
marketing to locals, and junket operators are not allowed to
provide credit to VIP players, which limits their appeal with
high rollers.
"With (Sentosa) getting close to the end of its development
phase, it's the right time for the group to start looking at
what could be coming up in future," said Grace Ho, a fund
manager at Lion Global Investors who covers Asian equities.
($1 = 3.1605 Malaysian ringgit)
