UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
SINGAPORE, June 8 Casino operator Genting Singapore said on Friday it held a stake in Australia's Echo Entertainment but declined to provide further details.
"We have a stake in Echo as part of Genting Singapore's investment portfolio," a spokeswoman said on Friday in response to a query from Reuters.
Genting, whose main asset is the Resorts World at Sentosa casino complex in Singapore, on Wednesday said it had bought listed securities and that the value of its quoted investments had risen to S$298 million from S$283 million.
It did not identify the firms in its portfolio.
Genting, which recently raised S$2.3 billion ($1.80 billion)through an issue of perpetual securities, said last month that it was on the lookout for new projects to expand its business. ($1 = 1.2754 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
NEW YORK, Feb 20 A leading U.S. conservative conference rescinded its invitation to provocative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos and a publisher canceled his book deal on Monday after old internet videos of him recirculated in which he discusses pedophilia.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla./WASHINGTON, Feb 20 U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday named Lieutenant General Herbert Raymond McMaster as his new national security adviser, choosing a military officer known for speaking his mind and challenging his superiors.