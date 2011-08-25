KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysian gaming group Genting Bhd said in an exchange filing on Thursday:

* Q2 net profit 673.2 million Malaysian ringgit ($226.2 million)vs 739.2 million ringgit year ago

* Revenue from Malaysian leisure and hospitality business increased; UK and Singapore operations weaker

* Grows cautious on outlook of leisure and hospitality industry owing to global economic uncertainties

* Power division may be affected by higher coal prices

* Declares dividend of 3.5 sen per share

* Shares closed up 2.7 percent ahead of earnings ($1 = 2.976 Malaysian Ringgit)