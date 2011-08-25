In glitzy Singapore, hotels' success recipe is being average
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysian gaming group Genting Bhd said in an exchange filing on Thursday:
* Q2 net profit 673.2 million Malaysian ringgit ($226.2 million)vs 739.2 million ringgit year ago
* Revenue from Malaysian leisure and hospitality business increased; UK and Singapore operations weaker
* Grows cautious on outlook of leisure and hospitality industry owing to global economic uncertainties
* Power division may be affected by higher coal prices
* Declares dividend of 3.5 sen per share
* Shares closed up 2.7 percent ahead of earnings ($1 = 2.976 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Liesbeth Foesters travels for business around the world, but none of her hotel rooms was smaller than the one she got in Singapore. Her company has a tight budget.
Feb 9 Twitter Inc's desultory earnings report on Thursday show a company with no evident path to profitability, as core costs climb more quickly than revenue while user growth stagnates.
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 Senior White House adviser Kellyanne Conway drew sharp criticism from a top Republican lawmaker and complaints on Thursday over the ethics of using her position to promote product lines of President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka, a day after he attacked a retailer for dropping them.