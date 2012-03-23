SINGAPORE, March 23 Shares of Genting Singapore
surged as much as 8.6 percent on Friday after the
city-state licensed two Malaysian casino junket operators in a
move that could help the firm attract more high rollers to its
casino.
Genting shares were up 6.8 percent at S$1.74 on volume of
57.5 million shares. The stock was among the top two traded
shares by both value and volume in the Singapore market.
Singapore's Casino Regulatory Authority, in a statement
dated Thursday, described the two operators as international
market agents who "will focus on bringing in foreign high
rollers to our casinos".
OCBC Investment Research said the move is positive for
Genting Singapore as it will bring a new source of high
net-worth players into its casino. It is also expected to lead
to an improvement in the company's credit risk, OCBC added.
But OCBC said it may need a while to get the junket
operations running at full steam. OCBC maintained its buy rating
and S$2.02 target price on Genting Singapore stock.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)