KUALA LUMPUR Feb 28 Malaysian gaming to
property conglomerate Genting Bhd said in a stock
exchange filing on Tuesday:
*Q4 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 66 percent to 772.91
million Malaysian ringgit ($255.59 million) from 465.43 million
ringgit a year earlier
*Revenue increased 24 percent to 5.06 billion ringgit from
4.08 billion ringgit a year ago
*Record full year net profit and revenue of 2.86 billion
ringgit and 19.56 billion ringgits respectively
*Profit and revenue up 30 percent and 29 percent
respectively
*Recommended a final gross dividend of 4.5 sen a share less
25 percent tax
*Remains optimistic about the long-term prospects of its
palm oil business, and expects performance of its power division
to remain stable as increased tariff rates counter higher coal
prices
*Expects growth in the global gaming industry, mainly driven
by Asian markets, to continue in 2012
($1 = 3.0240 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)