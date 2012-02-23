SINGAPORE Feb 23 Shares of casino
operator Genting Singpore PLC fell as much as 4.5
percent to a three week low after some analysts said its fourth
quarter earnings missed their expectations.
By 0105 GMT, Genting's shares were 3 percent lower at
S$1.615 with over 3 million shares changing hands, making it the
most actively traded stock on the stock.
Genting, whose main asset is the Resorts World at Sentosa
casino complex, made S$398.8 million ($317 million) in adjusted
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) last quarter, up from S$384.7 million a year
ago.
However, brokerages Citigroup and Deutsche Bank said the
fourth quarter earnings had missed their expectations.
"Genting's shares saw a pretty strong run-up since the start
of the year, so it could be that some investors were overly
optimistic about their earnings and are selling now," said a
local trader.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok)