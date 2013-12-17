(Corrects to Twentieth Century Fox from Twenty-First Century
Fox in 4th paragraph)
KUALA LUMPUR Dec 17 Genting Bhd,
Southeast Asia's largest gaming and leisure group, will spend $3
billion to $4 billion developing an unfinished resort on the Las
Vegas strip, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Genting bought the resort from Boyd Gaming Corp
earlier this year for $350 million, in its first push into the
U.S. gambling mecca dominated by the likes of Las Vegas Sands
.
"We are looking at $3-4 billion in total if we get approval
for a casino licence (in Las Vegas)," Chief Executive Officer
Lim Kok Thay, who was widely credited with the company's global
expansion, told reporters.
Lim was speaking after the launch of Genting's $400 million
project to build a theme park with Twentieth Century Fox for its
hilltop casino in Malaysia.
The project is part of a five-year investment plan by
subsidiary Genting Malaysia Bhd to spend close to $1
billion to spruce up Malaysia's only casino, which is facing
increased competition as other countries in the region open up
to gaming companies.
(Reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; Writing by Niluksi Koswanage;
Editing by Christopher Cushing and Louise Heavens)