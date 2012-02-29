SINGAPORE Feb 29 Casino operator Genting
Singapore expects to issue perpetual bonds at an
indicative yield of 5.375 percent per annum, below the initial
guidance of about 5.5 percent, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The Singapore unit of Malaysia's Genting Bhd has
not yet provided an indicative issue size but orders have
already exceeded S$2 billion ($1.60 billion), IFR added.
"Bookbuilding is still open as the roadshows are only ending
in Hong Kong this evening. Pricing is expected tomorrow," said
IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
The Straits Times newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday
that Genting Singapore hoped to sell between S$1 billion and S$2
billion worth of perpetuals.
Perpetual bonds, as the name implies, have no maturity date.
According to Straits Times, the Genting Singapore perpetuals
will pay an additional one percentage point of interest if they
are not redeemed within 10 years.
Genting Singapore, which owns one of the city-state's two
giant casino-resorts, is rated Baa1 by Moody's and A- by Fitch.
DBS and HSBC are global coordinators and joint lead managers
for the issue.
Genting Singapore shares were up 1.9 percent at S$1.615
around 0730 GMT. As of Tuesday, they had gained more than 6
percent in the last three months but had lost close to 17
percent in the past year.
($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)