* Low win-rate offsets record VIP business volume in Q1
* Muted macro environment in China to weigh on business
* EBITDA falls 35 pct to S$249.7 mln vs mkt estimate S$359
mln
* Optimistic on Japan casino legislation
* Shares set to fall after rising 4.9 pct on Thursday
By Anshuman Daga and Eveline Danubrata
SINGAPORE, May 2 A stroke of bad luck. That's
what casino operator Genting Singapore PLC blamed for
reporting a sharply lower-than-expected quarterly profit, while
also flagging a cautious outlook due to muted Chinese economic
growth.
Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa, one of two
casinos in the island state that are the envy of the global
industry since opening three years ago, said that its 35 percent
fall in core earnings simply came down to so-called "premium"
gamblers getting lucky.
Those figures were in stark contrast to Wednesday's
quarterly earnings announced by Las Vegas Sands Corp,
owned by billionaire Sheldon Adelson, which had been boosted by
strong results in Singapore and Macau.
Genting Singapore's January-March adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to
S$249.7 million ($202.5 million) from S$381.4 million a year
ago.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a
profit of S$359 million by the casino operator, which is more
than half owned by Malaysia's Genting Bhd.
Sands' rolling chip volume, or betting volume by VIP
players, at its Marina Bay Sands in Singapore rose 42.2 percent
to $18.21 billion in the quarter, the highest quarterly volume
in the property's history.
The two Singapore casinos are the world's most profitable,
but concerns have risen about debts from Chinese high-rollers
and China's economic uncertainty.
"Moving forward, looking at the economic situation around
the world and also the noises that are coming out of China, we
are cautious," Tan Hee Teck, president and chief operating
officer at Genting Singapore, told an analysts' call on
Thursday.
He expects Genting Singapore to write-off some of its debt
this year. "We are not pulling back, but we are being a little
bit more cautious," Tan said, when asked if the casino would
scale down the amount of credit given to its VIP customers.
Sands said it wrote off $11 million in its Singapore
property in the first quarter.
Despite Genting Singapore reporting record volume in its VIP
business, Tan was cautious about the outlook for the rest of the
year.
The company's shares ended up 4.9 percent on Thursday on
expectations of strong results after Sands' performance.
NEXT: "BET ON JAPAN"
Genting Singapore said on Thursday premium gamblers got
lucky and won more of their bets in the first quarter.
"Compared to the first quarter of 2012, the first quarter's
performance was largely affected by a much weaker win percentage
in the premium players' business despite a significant increase
in the premium players' rolling volume," it said in a statement.
Genting Singapore, which is sitting on a cash pile of nearly
S$4 billion, is keen to open a casino in Japan and is also
interested in pursuing regional deals.
A pro-casino group of Japanese lawmakers has tapped an
influential member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)
as its leader and plans to submit legislation this year aimed at
opening the world's third-largest economy to casino gambling.
"If you ask me, if I were a betting man, I would say the
chances of it going through this year would probably be like
70-80 percent," Tan said.