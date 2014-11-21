* Q3 net profit down 23.6 percent

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 Malaysian conglomerate Genting Bhd posted an almost 24 percent drop in third-quarter profit on Friday, dragged lower by its the impact of falling revenue from big money gamblers on its Singapore unit, Southeast Asia's largest casino operator.

Group net profit for July-September dropped to 352.7 million ringgit ($105.2 million) from 462 million ringgit a year earlier, according to a local stock exchange filing.

A plantations-to-gaming conglomerate controlled by Malaysian billionaire Lim Kok Thay, Genting has been spending heavily to expand its gaming and hospitality businesses in the United States and South Korea.

Genting controls Genting Singapore Plc, which reported on Nov. 11 a 43 percent slump in net profit, hit by lower gaming revenue from high-rollers.

Singapore's casinos have felt the impact of China's corruption crackdown and economic slowdown, both reducing the number of VIPs at their tables. Around half of the big money business comes from China, where the crackdown has made it harder for wealthy Chinese to take money out of the country.

Net profit from Genting's plantations unit jumped 91 percent, thanks to higher contributions from its plantations in Indonesia and property sales, according to a separate regulatory filing on Thursday.

Genting ended 2.08 percent lower to close at 9.40 ringgit per share, before the earnings were released. The counter has dropped 6.4 percent year to date, underperforming the benchmark stock index's 2.4 percent drop. (1 US dollar = 3.3525 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Ryan Woo and Clara Ferreira Marques)