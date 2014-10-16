SINGAPORE Oct 16 Shares in casino operator
Genting Singapore Plc declined 2.8 percent on Thursday
after weakness in the high-rollers' business at rival Marina Bay
Sands (MBS) stoked worries of poor results at the gaming firm.
Macquarie Research said in a report that MBS' third-quarter
VIP volumes could send "panic signals" in the market.
"We believe the de-rating for Genting Singapore's earnings
is still only halfway, and most of the street will now have to
taper expectations from the local gaming market," said
Macquarie, which has an "underperform" rating on Genting.
Genting shares fell to S$1.06, their weakest since June
2010. Down about 29 percent so far this year, the stock is the
worst performer in the Straits Times Index. Genting is
due to report quarterly results in early November.
Las Vegas Sands reported a fall of 34 percent in VIP
volume business, to $9.1 billion, at Marina Bay Sands in the
quarter ending September. bit.ly/1rwAyw8
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)