UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE Aug 13 Casino operator Genting Singapore Plc's quarterly core profit fell 6 percent, the fourth straight decline, due to slowing gaming revenue and fair value loss related to investment in the gaming industry.
Genting reported core earnings, or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), of S$296 million ($212 million) in three months ended June 30, compared with an average estimate of S$243 million in a Reuters survey of three analysts.
Gaming revenue dropped 28 percent, said the company, which is controlled by Malaysia's Genting Bhd.
"We maintain a cautious approach in granting credit under this market condition and continue to focus on the foreign premium mass and mass market segments in the region," said the company in a statement, "Our mass gaming business continues to remain steady." ($1 = 1.3962 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Rujun Shen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.