HONG KONG Oct 7 Genting Hong Kong Ltd will pay German shipbuilder Meyer Werft GMBH 707 million euros to build it a new cruise liner, the Hong Kong based company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Genting, a subsidiary of the Malaysian gaming-to-plantation conglomerate, said that the new ship will cater mainly to clients from greater China. The contract is subject to shareholder approval.

For the full statement see:

here (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by David Cowell)