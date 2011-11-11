SINGAPORE Nov 11 Shares of casino operator Genting Singapore fell as much as 8.3 percent on Friday after analysts said the company had likely lost market share to rival Marina Bay Sands in the city-state.

At 0119 GMT, Genting Singapore shares were down 6.2 percent at S$1.58, compared with the broader Straits Times Index which was up 0.2 percent.

Genting on Thursday reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of S$375.5 million($290.5 million) in its third quarter, a 7 percent increase from a year earlier.

RBS said in a report that Genting's net profit of S$209 million was 10 percent lower than its estimate, mainly due to a significant quarter-on-quarter increase in bad-debt provisions related to the company's VIP business.

RBS said the market share of Genting's Singapore casino, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), continued to erode quarter-on-quarter and now stood at 48 percent, losing its market-leader status to rival Marina Bay Sands.

OCBC Investment Research estimated that RWS commanded about 48 percent of the overall market, down from 55 percent in the second quarter, while premium rolling chip volume market share dropped to 44 percent from 52 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)