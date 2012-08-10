SINGAPORE Aug 10 Genting Singapore,
which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar casino
complexes, posted on Friday a 19 percent fall in second-quarter
core earnings that missed analyst expectations.
Genting Singapore made S$311 million ($250.03 million)in
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), or core earnings, in the quarter, down from S$384.2
million a year earlier. The company derives most of its EBITDA
from its Singapore casino Resorts World Sentosa.
This was below an average estimate of S$361 million,
according to three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Genting Singapore's EBITDA was also lower than the $330.4
million reported by Singapore rival Marina Bay Sands, owned by
U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands, in the second
quarter.
Genting Singapore said its gaming revenue in April-June
dipped 4 percent from a year ago, in line with an overall
slowdown in Macau and other gaming centres around the world.
Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World are the world's second-
and third-most expensive casino complexes after MGM's CityCenter
in Las Vegas, and their profits and profit margins are among the
highest globally.