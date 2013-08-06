SINGAPORE Aug 6 Genting Singapore Ltd
reported a 5 percent rise in second-quarter core earnings, but
the numbers came below market expectations and the company said
its casino business was affected by a lower win percentage in
the premium players' business.
Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas
Sands' Marina Bay Sands' are the world's most profitable
casinos, but analysts expect tepid growth due to China's
economic slowdown and worries about rising debt from Chinese
high-rollers.
Sitting on a cash pile of nearly S$4 billion, Genting
Singapore said it was keen to expand overseas.