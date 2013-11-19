UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
Nov 19 Gentium SpA : * European commission has granted orphan drug designation to defibrotide for
the prevention of graft versus host disease * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* Radius Gold acquires bald peak property located on the Nevada/California border; sells Tlacolula property to Fortuna Silver Mines