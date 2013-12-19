* To pay $57 for each Gentium share
Dec 19 Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
said it would buy Italian biotech company Gentium
S.p.A. for about $1 billion to get access to its lead
product candidate, Defitelio, a drug used for the treatment of a
rare liver condition.
The $57 per-share deal is at a premium of 2.4 percent over
Gentium's Thursday close of $55.65 on the Nasdaq.
In October, the European Commission granted marketing
authorization for Defitelio, which is the first drug approved
for hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD), a rare condition in
which some veins in the liver are blocked as a result of cancer
therapy given prior to stem cell transplants.
The Commission last month granted Defitelio orphan drug
designation for the prevention of graft versus host disease
(GvHD), which entitles it to 10 years of marketing exclusivity
in the European Union.
"Because Defitelio is already approved in the EU, the
acquisition would add a new orphan product that has potential
for short- and long-term revenue generation," Jazz Pharma CEO
Bruce Cozadd said in a statement.
The company expects to develop Defitelio for approval in
other indications such as prevention of VOD and acute GvHD, Jazz
Pharma executives said on a conference call with analysts.
The deal, anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2014,
is expected to add to Jazz Pharma's adjusted earnings in 2014
and beyond, the company said.
Gentium shareholders representing about 15 percent of the
company's shares have agreed to tender their shares at the deal
price, Jazz Pharma added.
Dublin-based Jazz Pharma said it expects to finance the deal
with a combination of cash on hand, proceeds from a term loan
and borrowings under its credit facility.
Barclays acted as financial adviser on the deal for Jazz
Pharma and has provided commitment for a $500 million term loan.
Gentium was advised by Jefferies LLC.
Jazz Pharma's shares, which closed at $114.72, were up 2
percent in extended trading. Gentium shares were up 3 percent.