Feb 7 Gentiva Health Services Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates helped by mainly lower taxes, and the home healthcare provider backed its 2012 revenue outlook.

Gentiva's fourth-quarter net income from continuing operations fell to $3.4 million, or 11 cents a share, compared with $17.9 million, or 59 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $449.2 million.

Excluding special items, it earned 37 cents a share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 30 cents a share, excluding special items, on revenue of $442.28 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Throughout 2011, Gentiva, along with Amedisys Inc, Almost Family Inc and LHC Group Inc, has been hit by a series of bad news, including reimbursement cuts, federal investigations into billing practices and new Medicare regulations.

Last quarter, both Gentiva and Amedisys, two of the biggest public home health companies, announced closing of care centres in an effort to reduce costs.

Atlanta-based Gentiva's shares, which have lost nearly three-fourths of their value in 2011, closed at $7.69 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore, additional reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)