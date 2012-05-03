* Q1 adj EPS $0.24 vs est $0.28

* Q1 rev $435.7 mln vs est $436.7 mln (Adds analysts' estimates, share close)

May 3 Gentiva Health Services Inc's first-quarter profit fell 63 percent in the first quarter as the home healthcare provider incurred higher costs related to credit restructuring and legal settlements.

Net income from continuing operations fell to $4.8 million, or 16 cents per share, from $13.0 million, or 42 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $435.7 million.

The company has been hit by a spate of bad news in the past year, including federal investigations and reimbursement cuts.

Gentiva incurred charges on legal settlements and $1.2 million in credit amendment fees and other related expenses.

Excluding these costs, it posted a profit of 24 cents per share.

Analysts were expecting earnings of 28 cents per share on revenue of $436.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares in the company closed at $8.17 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.