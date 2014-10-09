Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Oct 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc said it would buy Gentiva Health Services Inc in a cash and stock deal valued at $1.8 billion, including the assumption of net debt.
Kindred said the deal, which it valued at $19.50 per share, would enhance its position as a post-acute care and rehabilitation service provider.
Gentiva shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash and 0.257 shares of Kindred common stock for each share held. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
