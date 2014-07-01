BRIEF-Bellus Health to sell subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
* Press release - Bellus Health announces the sale of subsidiary Thallion Pharmaceuticals to Taro Pharmaceuticals
July 1 Kindred Healthcare Inc on Tuesday urged Gentiva Health Services Inc shareholders to vote for its offer to buy the home healthcare service provider.
Gentiva's board on Monday rejected Kindred's offer, saying it significantly undervalued the company.
* Nhi acquires $26.2 million assisted living/memory care facility
* Sienna senior living inc. Announces acquisition of a 61% interest in glenmore lodge