* Euro inches up as polls show Macron slightly ahead of Le Pen
(Corrects valuation of Gentiva in paragraph 1 to about $589 million from about $2.53 billion)
July 14 Hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc raised its offer for Gentiva Health Services Inc to $16 per share, valuing the company at about $589 million.
Gentiva's stock rose about 2 percent to $16.08 in trading before the bell on Monday.
The sweetened offer tops Kindred's previous offer of $14.50 per share, which was rejected by the Gentiva board on June 30.
Kindred first offered $14 per share in May
The company is looking to acquire 14.9 percent of Gentiva's shares, making it the largest shareholder, after Gentiva adopted a "poison pill" with a trigger of 15 percent.
March 20 Australian shares are expected to dip slightly, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, as investors digest the impact of a meeting of the financial leaders of the world's biggest economies in Germany over the weekend. G20 finance ministers and central bankers made only a token reference to trade in their communique on Saturday, a clear defeat for host nation Germany, which fought the new U.S. government's attempts to water down past commitments. Lo
NEW YORK, March 17 Small-cap stocks benefited from a dovish lining to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates this past week, but strategists warn it will take more to make these pricey stocks outperform their larger brethren in the long haul.