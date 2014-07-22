Investors pull $5 bln from U.S.-based taxable bond funds -Lipper
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
(Corrects first paragraph of July 17 story to say Gentiva received a buyout offer, not favoured the offer)
July 17 Gentiva Health Services Inc rejected Kindred Healthcare Inc's offer to buy a stake in the home healthcare services provider, and said it received a buyout offer from an unnamed party.
Gentiva said it got a $17.25 per share buyout offer from "a recognized owner, operator and investor in the sector" on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Kindred had raised its hostile bid to $16 per share for a 14.9 percent stake in Gentiva, stepping up its pursuit of the home healthcare services provided by Gentiva to an aging U.S. population. (Reporting By Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.
TORONTO, March 16 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gains for financials as bond yields rose, while luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc gained on its stock market debut.
SAO PAULO, March 16 Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras SA wants to raise as much as $532 million in an initial public offering in Brazil and the United States, the fourth attempt by Brazil's No. 3 commercial airline to list in public equity markets.