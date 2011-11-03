* Says to close 33 home health and 9 hospice branches

* Cuts FY adj EPS to $1.50-$1.70 vs prior view of $2.00-$2.20

* Shares down 3 percent (Adds conference call details, updates share movement)

Nov 3 Gentiva Health Services Inc became the second home healthcare provider this week to slash its full-year outlook and announce the closure of several facilities, as the industry struggles to cope with new Medicare regulations.

Gentiva said it would close or divest 33 home health branches and 9 hospice branches, significantly reducing staffing at regional and areas support levels.

The industry has been battered by a string of bad news -- from reimbursement cuts to federal investigations into billing practices and a new Medicare regulation.

The new 'Face-to-Face Encounter' regulation enforces stricter rules on patient-doctor interaction, burdening doctors with additional administrative costs and driving them to refer patients to other care settings.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services finalized a 2.31 percent, or $430 million, cut in Medicare payments to home health agencies for 2012.

A day later, Amedisys Inc cut its full-year outlook and said it would close or sell about 50 care centres.

"Between now and the end of the year, I expect uncertainty will continue and I expect the industry will be shaken by the (reimbursement) reductions," Chief Executive Tony Strange said on a conference call.

"Companies will consolidate and some companies will be forced to close."

However, when asked on the call if the company was looking to sell itself, the CEO denied the possibility.

"Clearly, with our current stock price, we get calls every day and there are lots of people who would like to come in and make investments. Right now, I don't think we're in a position to think about selling equity at this kind of price," the company said.

The company's shares have shed 84 percent of their value over the past year. They fell over 11 percent on the company's disappointing results and outlook, but recouped some losses to trade down 3 percent at $3.86 on Thursday afternoon on Nasdaq.

During the quarter, Gentiva also sold its remaining equity investment in home health care focussed company CareCentrix Holdings Inc and its injury rehabilitation business, and said it would likely exit another small non-core business.

"(Changes) are drastic and necessary and will allow us to take significant cost out of the business in order to prepare for the reductions in 2012," CEO Strange said.

The company now expects full-year adjusted income from continuing operations of $1.50-$1.70 a share. Analysts are expecting earnings of $2.08 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Roshni Menon)