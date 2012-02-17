* Gentiva to pay $25 mln under settlement
* Agrees to audits of hospice division for 5 yrs
Feb 17 Gentiva Health Services Inc
said it agreed to pay $25 million in cash to the U.S.
Department of Justice (DOJ) to settle an investigation into unit
Odyssey HealthCare's continuous care services.
The probe was initiated by the DOJ before Gentiva's August
2010 buyout of Odyssey to inspect the company's provision of
continuous care services from Jan. 1, 2006, through Jan. 22,
2009.
Apart from the one-time cash payment, Gentiva has consented
to special education for its employees and audits of its hospice
division over a five-year period.
The home healthcare provider also signed a five-year
corporate integrity agreement with the office of inspector
general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services,
under the settlement.
"Gentiva cooperated fully with this investigation, which
covered a period prior to our acquisition of Odyssey," Chief
Compliance Officer John Camperlengo said in a statement.
The company's shares closed at $7.77 on Friday on the
Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by
Unnikrishnan Nair)