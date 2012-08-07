Aug 7 Gentry Wealth Management, a boutique advisory firm based in Arizona, expanded its Las Vegas footprint after landing two veteran Fidelity advisers in the region who together managed about $1.7 billion in client assets.

Advisers David Humphrey and Taiya Thompson, both certified financial planners, joined Gentry from Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, a subsidiary of Boston-based Fidelity Investments, where the advisers had worked as a team.

Humphrey, a nearly two-decade industry veteran, spent 18 years with Fidelity Investments. He specializes in retirement planning, wealth preservation and estate planning. During his time with Fidelity, he worked in New Hampshire, Nevada, Rhode Island and Utah.

Thompson, who has been in the industry for more than 16 years, had previously been with Fidelity's private client group, which caters to investors with more than $1 million in assets. She had been a vice president and senior account executive with the group.

Gentry Wealth Management, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, also has offices in Las Vegas and Salt Lake City. (Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York)