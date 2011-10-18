BRIEF-Ring Energy files for mixed shelf offering of up to $500 mln - SEC filing
* Ring Energy Inc files for a mixed shelf offering of up to $500 million - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2kkak7o) Further company coverage:
* Q3 EPS $0.97 vs est $0.94
* Q3 rev $3.3 bln vs est $3.2 bln (Follows alerts)
Oct 18 Genuine Parts Co , a distributor of auto parts, posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong demand from the automotive aftermarket.
Third-quarter net income was $151.8 million, or 97 cents a share, compared with $131.8 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.
Sales rose 11 percent to $3.3 billion. Industrial business sales was up 18 percent, while sales at the electrical business rose 22 percent.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 94 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Atlanta-based company were trading up 1 percent at $54.64 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Meridian Waste Solutions Inc- on Jan 31, 2017 co entered an exclusivity letter with Waste Services Industries - SEC filing
* DIP HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO MARCH 31, 2017, WITH OPTION OF A FURTHER THIRTY-DAY EXTENSION