* Q3 EPS $0.97 vs est $0.94

* Q3 rev $3.3 bln vs est $3.2 bln (Follows alerts)

Oct 18 Genuine Parts Co , a distributor of auto parts, posted better-than-expected quarterly results helped by strong demand from the automotive aftermarket.

Third-quarter net income was $151.8 million, or 97 cents a share, compared with $131.8 million, or 83 cents a share, a year ago.

Sales rose 11 percent to $3.3 billion. Industrial business sales was up 18 percent, while sales at the electrical business rose 22 percent.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 94 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $3.2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company were trading up 1 percent at $54.64 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.