April 19 Genuine Parts Co, a distributor
of automotive replacement parts, posted a higher quarterly
profit, helped by strong demand in its industrial segment.
Net income for the first quarter rose to $146.3 million, or
93 cents per share, from $126.5 million, or 80 cents per share,
a year ago.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $3.18 billion.
Sales at its industrial segment rose 12 percent to $1.12
billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 87 cents
per share on revenue of $3.16 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $64.55 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane)