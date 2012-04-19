April 19 Genuine Parts Co, a distributor of automotive replacement parts, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong demand in its industrial segment.

Net income for the first quarter rose to $146.3 million, or 93 cents per share, from $126.5 million, or 80 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $3.18 billion.

Sales at its industrial segment rose 12 percent to $1.12 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 87 cents per share on revenue of $3.16 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company closed at $64.55 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)