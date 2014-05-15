May 15 Genus Plc :
* Market conditions for genus's dairy and beef customers
have been favourable, supported by rising output prices for milk
and beef
* In period under review, overall demand for genus's
products and services grew at higher rates than in first half of
financial year
* Bovine volumes grew in double digits, as did porcine
volumes, supported by génétiporc acquisition and strong growth
in Asia
* Expects 2014 financial year results to be consistent with
pattern over first ten months, broadly in line with expectations
* Effects of PEDV and lower pork prices in china are
currently expected to continue over balance of this calendar
year
