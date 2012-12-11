Dec 11 Genworth Financial Inc named Thomas McInerney chief executive as the insurer looks to move past the billions of dollars in losses from its mortgage insurance business.

McInerney, who was a member of the global management board of ING Insurance from October 2009 through December 2010, is now in charge of a company trying to convince markets and bond rating agencies of the benefits of its mortgage insurance business.

Shares of the company were up 5 percent at $7.10 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.

"This is a positive, but they still have problems. McInerney has experience, but it's still wait and see," said a Genworth shareholder, who declined to be named.

Bond rating firm Moody's had said a downgrade is likely unless the company can insulate itself from continuing losses from the mortgage insurance unit.

Long-time CEO Michael Frazier resigned in May after the insurer pushed back plans to sell a minority stake in its Australian mortgage insurance business through an initial public offering.

The Australian unit's listing would have freed up capital, which shareholders were hoping would be used for a long-awaited share buyback program.

Hedge fund Highfield Capital, which owns more than 5 percent of Genworth, had in June said it expects to discuss options for the U.S. mortgage business, including a sale.