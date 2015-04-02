April 2 U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc
is seeking buyers for a life and annuity unit, Bloomberg
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Genworth has been carrying out a restructuring plan after
reporting losses of more than $1.5 billion in the past two
quarters due to hefty charges to cover losses in its long-term
care business.
The company is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc
on a sale of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Co (GLAIC),
Bloomberg said, citing the people. (bloom.bg/19Mmugo)
Genworth's shares were up nearly 6 pct at $7.76 in afternoon
trading on Thursday.
The company will consider selling GLAIC in parts if it
cannot find a buyer for the entire unit, Bloomberg reported,
citing two of the people.
In a sale, GLAIC would fetch a discount to its year-end
capital and surplus - the difference between a company's assets
and its liabilities - of about $2.1 billion, Bloomberg reported,
citing one person.
Genworth spokesman Al Orendorff declined to comment. Goldman
Sachs was not immediately available for comment.
Genworth, spun off from General Electric Co a decade
ago, had written generous long-term care policies years ago. But
these policies became less profitable as interest rates hit rock
bottom.
The company, however, has said it was committed to the
business and it was negotiating higher rates for policies.
Chief Executive Tom McInerney said in February that Genworth
could consider an additional selldown of its Australian MRI
business to raise capital and had indicated progress on the sale
of the lifestyle protection insurance business.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's stock had lost more
than a third of its value since Nov. 5, when Genworth posted a
huge third-quarter loss.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)