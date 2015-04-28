(New throughout, adds details and updates share price)
April 28 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit
that beat analysts' estimates, helped by a higher income from
its mortgage insurance units in the U.S. and Canada.
Shares of the company rose 7 pct in extended trading.
Net profit attributable to common shareholders in the first
quarter ended March 31 fell to $154 million, or 31 cents per
share, from $184 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.
Genworth also said it was still pursuing the planned sale of
its non-core lifestyle protection insurance business.
"Genworth demonstrated stability, particularly in its
long-term care unit," said Mark Palmer, an analyst with BTIG.
"There was some concern that the U.S. mortgage unit could
lose market share and they delivered a better-than-expected
performance," he added.
Net operating income of 31 cents per share beat the average
analyst estimate of 26 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Net operating income from the company's mortgage units in
Canada and the United States rose to $92 million from $74
million.
Long-term care operating profit was $10 million in the
quarter. Genworth reported combined losses of more than $1.5
billion in the past two quarters as it took hefty charges to
cover losses in its long-term care business.
Long-term care insurance assists people suffering from
chronic conditions by covering costs for extended care at home
or in assisted living facilities.
Genworth's stock, which lost more than a third of its value
after posting a quarterly loss in its third quarter last year,
had fallen about 6 percent since the start of the year to
Tuesday's close.
(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)