BRIEF-Poxel announces results for QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin
April 29 Genworth Financial Inc reported a 79 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher income from its global mortgage insurance and U.S. life insurance businesses.
Net income rose to $184 million, or 37 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $103 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net operating income from the global mortgage insurance business rose about 29.5 percent to $132 million, while income from the U.S. life insurance businesses rose 10.6 percent to $94 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Announces positive results for thorough QT safety clinical study of Imeglimin
SINGAPORE, March 21 Ride hailing firm Grab, the main Southeast Asian rival of Uber Technologies Inc, launched services in Myanmar on Tuesday, expanding operations to a seventh country in the region.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.