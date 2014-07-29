BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co announces proposed underwritten public offering of common stock
July 29 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc posted a 25 percent rise in second-quarter profit as a recovery in the housing market helped its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
Net income rose to $176 million, or 35 cents per share, from $141 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's U.S. mortgage insurance business posted an operating income of $39 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2014, compared with $13 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* T2 biosystems inc - files for resale of up to 6.06 million shares of co's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, by selling stockholder Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2mmhevq) Further company coverage:
* Blueprint Medicines announces enrollment of first patient in Phase 1 clinical trial for BLU-667 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: