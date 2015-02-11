(Corrects date in dateline to Feb 10 from Feb 9)

By Sudarshan Varadhan

Feb 10 Genworth Financial Inc reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as the U.S. life and mortgage insurer took an after-tax charge of $478 million related to long-term care (LTC) policies it bought before 1996.

Still, the company's shares rose 3.3 percent in extended trading.

"It doesn't appear that this is something that has impaired their capital such that they need to raise capital. The scenario that was being pressed on this stock was worse than what was reported," said Sean Dargan, analyst at Macquarie Research.

Genworth said it was carrying out a restructuring plan targeting more than $100 million in pre-tax cash savings over the next two years.

The insurer said the review of its LTC active life margin was "substantially complete," and added that it had begun consolidating its U.S. life insurance division.

"While LTC continues to be challenged, we plan to capitalize on our industry leadership and drive regulatory changes that are necessary to sustain this business long term," the company's chief executive Tom McInerney said in a statement.

The company's LTC business posted an operating loss of $506 million in the fourth quarter following a third-quarter operating loss of $361 million.

The company recorded after-tax non-cash charges of $340 million reflecting the write off of remaining life insurance and LTC goodwill and other charges in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Genworth also recognized a tax charge of $174 million, in addition to a $274 million charge related to its U.S. life insurance business, as it does not plan to permanently reinvest earnings from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd .

LTC assists people suffering from chronic conditions by covering costs for extended care at home or in assisted living facilities.

Genworth, spun off from General Electric Co a decade ago, had written generous care policies offering long periods of coverage years ago. But the policies became less profitable after interest rates hit rock bottom.

Since 2013, Genworth has stepped up efforts to stem losses by getting states to approve increases in insurance premium rates.

Net operating loss of 84 cents per share beat the average analyst estimate of a loss of 13 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S."

Genworth shares have lost more than a third of their value after posting a third-quarter loss in November. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Diane Craft)