* Q3 oper profit $0.21 vs est $0.18

* To list minority stake in Australian MI unit in Q2 2012

* U.S. MI losses nearly halve

* Has waivers in 46 U.S. states to write new business

* Shares up 7 percent in extended trade (Adds mortgage insurance details, risk ratios)

By Jochelle Mendonca

Nov 3 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial posted a market-beating quarterly profit, halved its losses from its U.S. mortgage insurance unit and said it would look to list its Australian mortgage insurance unit, sending its shares up 7 percent after the bell.

Once part of industrial conglomerate General Electric Co , Genworth has been struggling with seemingly-unending losses from its U.S. mortgage insurance unit. In July, the company said it might look to separate its life insurance and wealth insurance segments from its mortgage insurance business.

The insurer said it anticipates selling up to 40 percent of its Australian mortgage insurance unit through an initial public offering in the second quarter of 2012.

The company said it would record a tax charge of $80 million in the fourth quarter, as it brings profits from the IPO back to the United States.

At quarter end, the Australia MI business had a regulatory capital ratio of 157 percent and a book value of $2.0 billion, the company said in a statement.

Genworth and its mortgage insurance rivals MGIC Investment , Radian Inc , PMI Group insured millions of mortgages, at low premiums, during the U.S. housing boom.

But when the loans went bust, they were left taking large losses, lowering their capital and raising their risk ratios, leading regulators to crack down on some of the worst hit.

At the end of September, Genworth's combined insurance operations' risk-to-capital ratio rose to 27.5 to 1. Its primary mortgage insurance company, Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corporation, had a risk ratio of 30.7 to 1.

Most states allow a maximum risk-to-capital ratio of 25 to 1.

Genworth's mortgage insurance operations have received waivers in 46 states to continue to write new business despite its high risk ratios.

Losses from its beleaguered U.S. mortgage unit nearly halved to $79 million in the quarter.

PROFIT BEATS

For the July-September quarter, the company earned $29 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $83 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

Net operating income -- a measure of profitability used by insurance companies -- was 21 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the insurer to earn 18 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net operating income from its retirement and protection segment rose 8 percent to $120 million.

Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company were up 7 percent at $6.57 in extended trade. They closed at $6.16 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore;Editing by Supriya Kurane)