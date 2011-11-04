* Says no plans to add capital to U.S. MI unit
* Discussing creation of underwriting entities
* Reorganizing business into 3 units
* Shares up 18 percent
By Jochelle Mendonca and Sharanya Hrishikesh
Nov 4 Genworth Financial is taking steps
to free up capital from its businesses, including listing its
Australian mortgage unit and exploring external funding for a
new underwriting entity, which could speed up its share buyback.
Genworth's stock, pummeled by the company's exposure to the
U.S. housing crisis, rose 18 percent in morning trade.
Investors have been critical of the company for not doing
enough to boost its share value, with hedge fund maven Steve
Eisman going so far as to threaten a proxy war.
"Given our valuation, we have very much a clear focus on
share repurchase as a priority," Chief Executive Mike
Frazier said on a conference call with analysts.
Frazier said he had no plans to add capital to Genworth's
U.S. mortgage insurance unit and was in talks to create a new
underwriting entity, potentially funded by a mix of internal and
external capital.
On Thursday, the company unveiled a plan to list as much as
40 percent of its Australian MI unit by the second quarter of
2012.
Once part of industrial conglomerate General
Electric , Genworth has been weighed down by seemingly
unending losses from underwriting souring U.S. mortgages and was
forced to pour money into the unit to keep it going.
In the second quarter, Genworth boosted capital levels at
its U.S. unit by using a part of its holdings from its foreign
unit Genworth MI Canada , sending its shares down to a
two-year low.
Frazier, who has headed the company since its IPO in 2004,
said the U.S. unit had sufficient claims paying abilities.
But the U.S. mortgage insurance business has a consolidated
risk-ratio of 27.5 to 1, above the level most states allow.
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corporation (GEMICO), the company's
primary mortgage underwriting unit, has capital waivers in 46
states to continue to write new business.
NEW ENTITIES
If Genworth fails to add capital to the U.S. mortgage unit
and risk ratios continue to rise, GEMICO may have to stop
writing new insurance.
To pick up the slack, Genworth has other capitalized units
and said it was in talks with regulators about creating new
underwriting entities funded by internal and external capital.
However, Frazier declined to give specifics saying it was
too premature.
"You would get outside investors, a private equity firm or
something like that would be interested in participating,"
Raymond James analyst Steven Schwartz told Reuters.
Private capital has already entered the mortgage insurance
business. In 2010, Essent Guaranty Inc, backed by Pine Brook
Road Partners, Goldman Sachs , J.P. Morgan ,
PartnerRe and the venture unit of RenaissanceRe ,
started underwriting mortgages.
External funding would lower the amount of capital Genworth
has to put into the business and give the company underwriting
options.
Genworth said this quarter it would reorganize its business
into three units -- life insurance and wealth management,
mortgage insurance and corporate and business run-off --
potentially delaying its plans to separate the businesses.
Shares of the Richmond, Virginia-based company rose 18
percent to $7.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.
