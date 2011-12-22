* "Portfolio solutions" attracts $500 mln

* GPS part of trend to simplify diversified investing

By Joseph A. Giannone

Dec 22 In just seven months, Genworth Financial (GNW.N), which sells fund-management services to financial advisers, has attracted more than $500 million to its new Portfolio Solutions product.

The program, marketed as a simplified approach that invests across a range of strategies, lets people gain exposure to a broad mix of strategies and different fund managers through one investment.

By narrowing down thousands of investment options to a handful of strategies, Genworth is trying to attract investors who are overwhelmed by choice and are uncertain about how to approach today's volatile markets.

"Clients are scared; they've lost their footing," Gurinder Ahwulalia, chief executive of Genworth Financial Wealth Management, said in an interview. "There are so many choices, people don't know what to do."

Investors with a minimum $25,000 can choose from four approaches to investing -- such as strategies that seek absolute returns in any market. Or they can pick funds that make adjustments to short-term market moves. Each strategy is invested by Genworth with outside fund managers, including Goldman Sachs or State Street.

"This takes our entire platform of different strategies and asset allocations and combines it into one portfolio," he said.

In industry parlance, Genworth is a turnkey asset management platform, or TAMP, overseeing about $25 billion of assets through portfolios sold through 6,000 advisers at independent brokerages and other firms.

Genworth joins SEI Investments (SEIC.O), Envestnet (ENV.N) and BNY Mellon's (BK.N) Lockwood Advisors in targeting the growing ranks of brokers who are delegating portfolio management duties to third parties as a way to devote more time to drumming up business or to work with existing clients.

Investors at big brokerage firms have long been able to create diversified portfolios through unified managed accounts. The Money Management Institute said UMAs across the industry contained $129 billion of assets at the end of March, the latest figures available.

Frank Campanale, vice chairman of independent brokerage First Allied Securities and the former CEO of Smith Barney Consulting Group, said small firms are gaining ground as falling custody costs and new technology let turnkey firms like Genworth provide these services at lower cost.

"It has come to the point where independent providers can do some sophisticated stuff," said Campanale, who helped Smith Barney pioneer fee-based managed accounts in the 1970s and then the UMA in 2002.

That said, the industry is evolving from the days where investors walked into a big firm that managed funds and dispensed advice. Now more Americans get their financial advice from independent brokers and registered investment advisers, who in turn seek support from specialized, third-party providers.

Ahluwalia says TAMPs are like the high-end grocer who selects the best cheeses for shoppers. Genworth selects what it considers top fund managers for different strategies, and then put those investments together in portfolios that suit different objectives, such as generating income.

Genworth declined to disclose performance data for GPS, saying the program was too new.

There is no specific fee for participating in GPS, though investors would pay expenses associated with the underlying funds. For a fully diversified strategy, that could mean paying fees of 1.6 percent on assets in the account, in addition to management fees levvied by the financial adviser, usually about 1 percent.

Many firms offer products that make investing decisions on behalf of the adviser and the investor. Among the most popular: target-date funds, which adjust holdings of stocks and bonds as investor get closer to retirement, and asset allocation funds, which shift money across stocks, bonds and other assets.

"The 2008 crisis increased the level of fear and the number of investors wanting more solution-oriented products, which hands off allocations and strategy decisions to the fund firms," said David Falkof, mutual fund analyst at Morningstar.

As a comparison, Envestnet, which has been in business since 1999, has increased assets under management or advisement by an average of 33% a year, Sandler O'Neill analyst Christopher Donat wrote in a research report.

Envestnet's assets under administration fell 8 percent to $128 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, the most recent data available, mostly reflecting the contraction of financial markets.

UMAs also have been popular -- including among brokerages eager to reduce their dependence on trading commissions -- with assets doubling last year to $124 billion, though growth slowed to an annualized 12 percent during the first quarter.

(Reporting by Joseph A. Giannone)