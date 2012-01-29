SYDNEY Jan 30 Genworth Financial Inc
is close to appointing joint lead managers for its
planned A$800 million ($850 million) float of its Australian
lenders mortgage insurance (LMI) business, the Australian
Financial Review said on Monday.
Genworth, which expects to list the business in the second
quarter, has short listed Macquarie Group, UBS
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the paper
said without citing any source.
The paper said the banks were yet to be formally appointed.
Goldman Sachs bagged the lead manager role early last
year.
Genworth, which evenly splits the Australian lenders
mortgage insurance market share with QBE LMI, plans to sell as
much as 40 percent of the business through the IPO.
There has been a drought in Australian IPO market with the
last big deal being QR National's A$4.6 billion IPO in
late 2010. A successful float of Genworth could bring investors,
scared by the global uncertainty, back into the market.
Genworth declined comment. A spokeswoman for Macquarie
declined comment. UBS and CBA could not be reached immediately.
($1 = 0.9409 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)