Oct 30 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc posted a third-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier, as losses narrowed at its U.S. mortgage insurance unit.

Net income for the quarter was $34 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a loss of $16 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

The insurer reported an operating profit of $121 million, or 25 cents a share.

Losses from the U.S. mortgage insurance unit more than halved to $38 million.