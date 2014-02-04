Feb 4 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strong performance in its U.S. mortgage insurance business.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $208 million, or 41 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $168 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

A recovering housing market helped the company's U.S. mortgage insurance business to post a profit of $6 million, compared to a loss of $32 million a year earlier.