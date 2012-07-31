BRIEF-Vanguard Chester Funds reports a 5.12 pct passive stake in Netapp
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 31 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc posted a second-quarter profit as losses narrowed at its U.S. mortgage insurance unit.
The company reported net income of $76 million, or 16 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with a net loss of $136 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
* Vanguard chester funds reports a 5.12 percent passive stake in netapp as of dec 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Granahan Investment Management Inc reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Impinj Inc as of December 31, 2016- sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Allergan Plc on Monday said it would buy Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc for about $2.48 billion to gain access to its flagship body contouring technology.