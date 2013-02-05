Feb 5 Genworth Financial Inc's fourth-quarter earnings beat analysts' expectations but the insurer posted weak earnings in its long-term care business.

Net income available to common shareholders rose to $166 million, or 34 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $142 million, or 29 cents per diluted share, a year ago.

Net operating income in the long-term care insurance business fell 75 percent to $7 million.

"Results in the U.S. Life Insurance Division were mixed, and I am disappointed in our long-term care results," Chief Executive Tom McInerney said in a statement.