Jan 9 Insurer Genworth Financial Inc
said on Monday it would sell its tax and accounting
adviser unit to Cetera Financial Group for an undisclosed sum to
focus on its key asset management businesses and improve its
financials.
The Richmond, Virginia-based Genworth said proceeds from the
sale of Genworth Financial Investment Services, expected to
close in about 90 days, will be used for general corporate
purposes.
Once a part of the industrial conglomerate General Electric
, Genworth has been weighed down by seemingly unending
losses from underwriting troubled U.S. mortgages.
In November, Genworth Financial said it was taking steps to
free up capital from its businesses, including listing its
Australian mortgage unit by the second quarter of 2012 and
exploring external funding for a new underwriting entity.
Cetera Financial, which is owned by private equity firm
Lightyear Capital, provides broker-dealer services to
independent financial advisors.
Genworth's shares were trading up 1 percent at $6.82 on
Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
