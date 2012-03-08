UPDATE 1-Opel labour chiefs prepared to talk to PSA
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Changes dateline to Ruesselsheim, adds detail, workers)
March 8 Genworth Financial Inc on Thursday added $350 million of senior unsecured notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldmans Sachs and UBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC AMT $350 MLN COUPON 7.625 PCT MATURITY 09/24/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 09/24/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 7.184 PCT SETTLEMENT 03/13/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 517 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH NA MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Opel CEO says combination makes fundamental sense (Changes dateline to Ruesselsheim, adds detail, workers)
* Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 Banco do Brasil SA will accelerate the rollout of digital banking products for 63 million clients as a way to boost profitability and reduce operational costs, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogêrio Caffarelli said on Friday.