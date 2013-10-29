BRIEF-Amgen says Perrigo CFO to join company late April
* Says Perrigo CFO Judy Brown to join company late April to head global business services and finance
Oct 29 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc's third-quarter profit rose three-folds as losses narrowed in its U.S. mortgage insurance business.
Net profit rose to $108 million, or 22 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $35 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loss in the company's U.S. mortgage insurance business narrowed to $3 million from $37 million.
* Perrigo Company Plc - company expects to reduce its global workforce by approximately 750 employees
* Slate Office REIT- may purchase for cancellation up to maximum of 3.9 million units over 12-month period from March 2, 2017 to March 1, 2018