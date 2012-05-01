May 1 Residential mortgage insurer Genworth MI Canada Inc's quarterly profit rose, helped in part by higher net gains on investments.

For the January-March quarter, the company earned C$81 million, or 82 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$80 million, or 75 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.

Net premiums earned fell 5 percent to C$147 million.

Net gains on investments rose 100 percent to C$6 million.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalisation of about C$2 billion, closed at C$20.58 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Shounak Dasgupta in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)